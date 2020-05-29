Retired General Russel Honore weighs in on restoring order in Minneapolis

BATON ROUGE- Retired General Russel Honore who is known for restoring order in New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina is weighing in on what it will take to regain control in Minneapolis.

It follows two nights of violent protests after the death of George Floyd. Floyd was killed after a police officer kneeled on his neck despite Floyd repeatedly saying that he could not breathe. Protests turned violent with hundreds of buildings burned, looting running rampant and civil unrest all around.

Thursday night protestors set fire to the police precinct in the area where Floyd died.

"First of all we have to acknowledge what the people are protesting about," Honore said.

The retired Lieutenant General said there are provisions that can be used to restore order quickly during volatile situations. First, he said there needs to be a curfew in place to prevent people being out after a certain time. Secondly, he said the insurrection act can be implemented.

"Through the attorney general they will draw a ring around that town and that state and put a federal judge in charge," Honore said. "More than likely, federalize the national guard and will bring order with a lot of officers."

Honore said that provision has been rarely used, but people may remember hearing about it during the 1992 riots in Los Angeles.

"You have to have enough capacity to protect the infrastructure," Honore said. "You can do that by controlling the crowds, but you have to have enough people there to do the job. I didn't see either night, I saw they tried to take a soft approach."

Friday night will be telling as additional manpower moves in. Friday afternoon, officials announced the officer who kneeled on Floyd's neck was arrested, and more arrests could be coming. At least four of the officers at the scene when Floyd died were fired.