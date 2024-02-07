Residents hope reduced speed limit on LA 30 will reduce reckless driving

BATON ROUGE - Drivers on Highway 30 near the parish line between Iberville and East Baton Rouge may have noticed a change to the speed limit.

Signs now show the maximum speed at 50 miles per hour when it used to be 55. Residents in the University Club subdivision hope the reduction will make impatient drivers slow down.

"It's a dangerous stretch of road for people to be traveling every day," Steve Lousteau, HOA Administrator at U-Club, said.

The main concern stems from impatient drivers using shoulders and turn lanes to pass up the vehicles in front of them, which has caused a number of serious collisions in the past.

"They use the turning lanes that go in and out of the subdivisions as passing lanes, so you have to look in your mirrors," Alyssa Gonzalez, a resident, said. "They use the shoulders to go around people. They are tailgating you all the way down Nicholson."

A plan to widen LA 30 to four lanes is in the works. A spokesperson from DOTD said traffic studies are currently being done, and the project should move forward later this year.