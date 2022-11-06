Residents cope with sewage smell at BR apartment complex

BAKER - People who live at Family Manor apartment complex on Plank Road are dealing with a smelly issue.

Some residents complain that they've had to endure a strong smelling sewage odor for week upon week due to raw sewage-laden water that's sitting right on the doorsteps of residents.

"That is a health risk. I have a child here, and I live here," said Carla Perry, who has lived at the complex for six months.

Perry told News 2 that she has to burn four candles a day just to keep the stench under control.



"It's just unthinkable that you would have kids living in this kind of condition. Or anybody, not necessarily kids, but anybody living in this kind of condition," said Admon McCastle, a resident of Baker who said he's concerned for the people who live there.

A maintenance worker employed at Family Manor, Chris Law, said the owners are trying to isolate the problem that is causing the odoriferous water to back up, and they're working on getting a fix into place as soon as possible.