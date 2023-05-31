Resident and four dogs rescued from early-morning house fire

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a home on Voss Drive early Wednesday morning where they rescued one resident and four dogs from a house fire.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, officials responded to Voss Drive shortly after 2 a.m. to find one of the home's residents unharmed on the front porch. Crews made their way inside and found another person with four dogs.

All five were brought out and the resident was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The dogs were unharmed, according to BRFD.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Wednesday morning.