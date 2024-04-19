REPORT: Man set himself on fire outside of Manhattan courthouse ahead of Trump hush money trial

MANHATTAN, New York - A man has reportedly set himself on fire outside of the New York City courthouse during former president Donald Trump's trial.

This is according to ABC News.

BREAKING: A man has apparently set himself on fire outside the New York City courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial.



Trump was inside the courthouse at the time of the fire. https://t.co/teDw49hQa5 pic.twitter.com/E7HrK7vMMR — ABC News (@ABC) April 19, 2024

This is a developing story.