86°
Latest Weather Blog
REPORT: Man set himself on fire outside of Manhattan courthouse ahead of Trump hush money trial
MANHATTAN, New York - A man has reportedly set himself on fire outside of the New York City courthouse during former president Donald Trump's trial.
This is according to ABC News.
BREAKING: A man has apparently set himself on fire outside the New York City courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial.— ABC News (@ABC) April 19, 2024
Trump was inside the courthouse at the time of the fire. https://t.co/teDw49hQa5 pic.twitter.com/E7HrK7vMMR
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested in first-degree rape, allegedly assaulted victim while wielding axe
-
LSU gym's Kiya Johnson returns home to Fort Worth for final match...
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Constitutional convention looms for state lawmakers
-
Interstate sound wall burned from fire caused by homeless encampment