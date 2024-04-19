87°
REPORT: Man set himself on fire outside of Manhattan courthouse ahead of Trump hush money trial

3 hours 29 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, April 19 2024 Apr 19, 2024 April 19, 2024 1:03 PM April 19, 2024 in Top Story
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff

MANHATTAN, New York - A man has reportedly set himself on fire outside of the New York City courthouse during former president Donald Trump's trial. 

This is according to ABC News. 

This is a developing story. 

