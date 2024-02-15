Report: LSU running back Trey Holly in police custody on attempted murder

Image credit to LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE - LSU running back Trey Holly was taken into custody on three felony charges, including attempted second-degree murder, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

According to what Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates told ESPN, Holly received charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon.

Holly turned himself in after a shooting on February 9 and is one of three people arrested. The shooting left two people injured, including one with serious injuries.

The freshman running back was the all-time leading rusher in Louisiana high school history with 10,523 yards.

LSU issued the following statement to WBRZ:

“We are aware that a student-athlete has been arrested in relation to a shooting in Union Parish. This student-athlete has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities, in accordance with departmental policies. Out of respect for the judicial process, we will have no further comment.”