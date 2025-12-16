52°
Report: LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson hired at Ole Miss to be running backs coach

Tuesday, December 16 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - LSU interim head coach and running backs coach Frank Wilson is heading to Ole Miss as their running backs coach, according to On3 Sports.

Wilson served as LSU's interim head coach after the firing of Brian Kelly; he served as the assistant head coach and running backs coach from the 2022 season to 2025. CBS Sports reported that Wilson will still serve as the interim coach for LSU's bowl game.

He was also previously with the Tigers from 2010-2015 under Les Miles. He is regarded as one of LSU's best recruiters.

