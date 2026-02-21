65°
Get out the brooms: Southern basketball sweeps doubleheader with Grambling
BATON ROUGE - Both Southern men's and women's basketball picked up wins against Grambling as both Jaguar teams won by double digits.
The Southern women beat the Tigers 59-45 with Demya Porter leading the way in points with 17. The Jags move to 10-4 in SWAC play.
The Southern men played in the second game of the day and scored double the amount of points Grambling did in the first half. Southern led 48-24 at halftime.
The final in the men's game was 87-73.
