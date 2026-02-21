No. 2 LSU baseball gets early start, beats Notre Dame

JACKSONVILLE - No. 2 LSU baseball remained perfect on the season thus far as the Tigers defeated Notre Dame 9-4 in their second game at the Jax College Baseball Classic.

LSU took the lead in the bottom of the second inning on a Brayden Simpson double and didn't look back from there. The Tigers led for the rest of the afternoon.

Cooper Moore got the start on the mound for LSU. Moore struck out six batters in 5.2 innings of work. Tiger pitching combined for 14 strikeouts for the game.

LSU's next game is Sunday, Feb. 22 against Central Florida.