No. 2 LSU gymnastics loses at No. 1 Oklahoma
NORMAN - LSU gymnastics' first trip to Norman, Ok. ended in a loss as the No. 2 Tigers lost to the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners 198.125-197.925. LSU's Kaylin Chio was the star of the night. The all-around sophomore finished her night with two perfect tens: one on beam, and the other on vault.
Next Friday, Feb. 20 the Tigers come home to Baton Rouge to take on Alabama.
