73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No. 2 LSU gymnastics loses at No. 1 Oklahoma

3 hours 31 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, February 20 2026 Feb 20, 2026 February 20, 2026 10:44 PM February 20, 2026 in Sports
By: Ben Dackiw

NORMAN - LSU gymnastics' first trip to Norman, Ok. ended in a loss as the No. 2 Tigers lost to the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners 198.125-197.925. LSU's Kaylin Chio was the star of the night. The all-around sophomore finished her night with two perfect tens: one on beam, and the other on vault.

Next Friday, Feb. 20 the Tigers come home to Baton Rouge to take on Alabama.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days