$$$ Best Bets: Back from All-Star break!

1 hour 35 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, February 20 2026 Feb 20, 2026 February 20, 2026 1:06 PM February 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has Best Bet$ for college basketball and the NBA!

Friday

NBA:
Jazz @ Grizzlies: u237.5 Total Points
Cavaliers @ Hornets: Cavaliers -4.5
Heat @ Hawks: Heat -3.5
Bucks @ Pelicans: o223.5 Total Points
Nuggets @ Trail Blazers: Nuggets -1.5
Clippers @ Lakers: Clippers + 8.5

Saturday

College Basketball: 
UNC @ Syracuse: UNC -2.5
Arizona @ Houston: Houston -4.5
Texas @ Georgia: Georgia -1.5
Michigan @ Duke: Michigan -2.5
Kentucky @ Auburn: Kentucky +3.5
Iowa State @ BYU: o155.5 Total Points


NBA:
TBD

Sunday

NBA:
TBD

