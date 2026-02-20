84°
$$$ Best Bets: Back from All-Star break!
Hunter McCann has Best Bet$ for college basketball and the NBA!
Friday
NBA:
Jazz @ Grizzlies: u237.5 Total Points
Cavaliers @ Hornets: Cavaliers -4.5
Heat @ Hawks: Heat -3.5
Bucks @ Pelicans: o223.5 Total Points
Nuggets @ Trail Blazers: Nuggets -1.5
Clippers @ Lakers: Clippers + 8.5
Saturday
College Basketball:
UNC @ Syracuse: UNC -2.5
Arizona @ Houston: Houston -4.5
Texas @ Georgia: Georgia -1.5
Michigan @ Duke: Michigan -2.5
Kentucky @ Auburn: Kentucky +3.5
Iowa State @ BYU: o155.5 Total Points
NBA:
TBD
Sunday
NBA:
TBD
-
Woman swimming in BREC nature preserve dies after being hospitalized
-
Supreme Court strikes down Trumps sweeping tariffs, upending central plank of economic...
-
EBR School Board discusses proposed St. George district amid plans for school...
-
WBRZ's JP takes the field with LSU baseball's Jay Johnson as he...
-
West Baton Rouge launches new app for residents to report issues
-
-
Southern's Givens and Fuller participate in HBCU Legacy Bowl
-
LSU baseball prepares for trip to Jax College Baseball Classic
-
LSU baseball tops Nicholls in mid-day mid-week game
-
Southern baseball falls to UNO at Lee Hines Stadium