$$$ Best Bets: Back from All-Star break!

Hunter McCann has Best Bet$ for college basketball and the NBA!

Friday



NBA:

Jazz @ Grizzlies: u237.5 Total Points

Cavaliers @ Hornets: Cavaliers -4.5

Heat @ Hawks: Heat -3.5

Bucks @ Pelicans: o223.5 Total Points

Nuggets @ Trail Blazers: Nuggets -1.5

Clippers @ Lakers: Clippers + 8.5

Saturday





College Basketball:

UNC @ Syracuse: UNC -2.5

Arizona @ Houston: Houston -4.5

Texas @ Georgia: Georgia -1.5

Michigan @ Duke: Michigan -2.5

Kentucky @ Auburn: Kentucky +3.5

Iowa State @ BYU: o155.5 Total Points



NBA:

TBD

Sunday



NBA:

TBD



