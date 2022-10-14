Renovations at Baker High paused after workers detect asbestos in demolished building

BAKER - Work to tear down and rebuild Baker High School was temporarily halted after crews discovered asbestos in at least one of the torn-down structures.

Sources told WBRZ Thursday night that the renovations would be put on hold after the potentially dangerous material was detected in debris at the campus, which was shuttered after the 2016 flood.

At an emergency meeting Friday morning, the Baker school board discussed paying for work to remove the materials. School officials said the board approved $1 million in funding to hire special contractors to remove the debris.

Once that is done, they say more air quality checks will have to be done to make sure it's safe to resume work.

As of Friday, the superintendent said the stoppage should not impact the school's scheduled reopening next year.