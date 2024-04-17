Regions Bank employee indicted in embezzlement of $250,000 from Plank Road branch

BATON ROUGE — A Plaquemine man pleaded not guilty to bank fraud charges after more than $250,000 was diverted from customer accounts at a Regions Bank branch.

Eric Schouest, 53, managed Regions Bank Plank Road branch. He is accused of moving customers' money into his own accounts and using it to pay personal expenses, including his house and car. The thefts happened in 2020 and 2021.

Schouest, who worked at Regions from 2010 to 2021, is accused of faking paperwork to cover up the embezzling scheme, Department of Justice records said.

The embezzlement and bank fraud indictment counts are each punishable by a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a maximum $1 million fine.