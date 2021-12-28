Record Breaking Warmth as Rain Arrives Tuesday

The high temperature record will be threatened and likely broken Tuesday as rain arrives early

THE FORECAST

Tonight and Tomorrow: Clouds will fill the skies as a strong southerly wind transports abundant moisture over the region producing light rain showers by early Tuesday morning. The rain will continue sporadically throughout the day with several on and off waves of light precipitation all while temperatures soar to the 80 degree mark which will threaten the record high of 79 degrees for this day set back in 1984. Rainfall totals should be limited with about a 40% chance of areal coverage

Rest of the Week: The string of warm and unseasonable temperatures will continue for Wednesday as the weather may get a bit unsettled with a marginal chance of severe thunderstorms in the forecast. Strong to severe storms are possible as frequent lightning and gusty winds with brief downpours will be the main threat. Rain chances drop on Thursday as the sunshine will return and serve to warm temps at or near 80 degrees once again. New Year's Eve looks to be warm and wet as a warm front sets up and pushes from the south and will increase rain chances once again. New Year's Day will be much of a carbon copy of New Year's Eve as scattered showers threaten and warm temperatures abound. Remember to remain weather aware and stay tuned to WBRZ for the latest weather updates

On Sunday afternoon, temperatures will only top out in the 60s and temperatures will start to drop after a cold front passes. Low temperatures will drop into the middle 30s by early Monday morning bringing widespread frost to the area . Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather—thunderstorms—please have access to alerts through Saturday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.