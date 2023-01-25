Reception and warming center open in New Roads as power outage expected to last through Thursday

NEW ROADS - The Pointe Coupee Parish Government has opened a warming center for residents without power to get out of the weather and charge their electronics.

The warming center is located at the Scott Civic Center in New Roads at 1200 Major Parkway.

Organizers are asking people to bring any necessary comfort items, snacks, blankets, pillows and charging cables that they may need.

Parish government said the current power outage is expected to last through Thursday.