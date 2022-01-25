57°
Raising Cane's opening first location in West Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge-based fried chicken chain Raising Cane's is opening up a new location in Port Allen, its first in West Baton Rouge Parish.
The new restaurant will be built near the corner of LA 1 near Richardson Avenue, and be the nineteenth in the Greater Baton Rouge area.
The company plans to hire about 100 crewmembers to staff the location. You can find out how to apply here.
