Raising Cane's opening first location in West Baton Rouge

2 hours 8 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, January 25 2022 Jan 25, 2022 January 25, 2022 1:40 PM January 25, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nick Perlin

Baton Rouge-based fried chicken chain Raising Cane's is opening up a new location in Port Allen, its first in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The new restaurant will be built near the corner of LA 1 near Richardson Avenue, and be the nineteenth in the Greater Baton Rouge area.

The company plans to hire about 100 crewmembers to staff the location. You can find out how to apply here.

