Pursuit ends on Siegen Lane Saturday

BATON ROUGE - A chaotic scene unfolded on Siegen Lane Saturday as police pursued as many as two fleeing suspects in an SUV.

Sources said the pursuit that ended in the busy shopping area between I-10 and Airline started outside of East Baton Rouge.

The police chase unfolded before lunchtime.

Eyewitnesses said as many as two dozen police cars were in pursuit of an SUV that eventually crashed and the occupants attempted to flee by running from the vehicle. During the chase, drivers on Siegen Lane were forced off the road by the renegade suspect being pursued by law enforcement. As many as two other vehicles were hit by the fleeing suspects during the chase.

There did not appear to be any serious injuries.

There was no immediate word from authorities about why the chase started or if the suspects were apprehended, though it appeared two people were in custody.

Check back for updates.

Get real-time traffic information from WBRZ: Click HERE.