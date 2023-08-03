Puppy rescued from stolen vehicle that crashed in Slidell

SLIDELL - Police arrested a couple Friday morning after the couple was identified driving a stolen car, leading to a chase through North Slidell that led to a crash.

Randall Tuck, 33, was driving a 2011 Mazda MZ3 reported as stolen from the state of Indiana. Tuck refused to stop, fled from officers, and eventually crashed into a fence near the Slidell Airport.

Police took Tuck and his girlfriend Haley Maddox, 28, into custody and located methamphetamine inside of the vehicle. Additionally, the couple also had a puppy inside of the vehicle, which was unharmed and taken for safekeeping to Slidell Animal Control.

Tuck and Maddox were charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a schedule two narcotic, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Tuck also received charges of aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway and driving under suspension.