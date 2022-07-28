Public Service Commission questions Entergy bosses about high bills

BATON ROUGE - At Wednesday's Public Service Commission meeting, commissioners took turns questioning Entergy higher ups about what they plan to do to lower bills.

"We hear you loud and clear—both the commission and our customers. The burden that is being placed upon our customers as a result of these high bills and we are working to try and manage that," Entergy CEO Phillip May said.

The price of natural gas is largely driving bills up. Democratic commissioner Foster Campbell admonished Entergy for their reliance on fossil fuels, saying they have no one to blame but themselves.

"You're depending on natural gas for 85 percent of your electricity and people have been preaching to y'all about getting into solar power and everything else. But y'all took the studs. You didn't want to do it, and now you're hollering 'uh oh,' but the mule is out of the barn now. You don't know what to do about it," Campbell said.

Another hot topic—the head honchos' pay raise, with Entergy arguing their president's $17 million salary is comparable to other's nationwide.

"If y'all were fully regulated, we would tell you want your salary is. But y'all are partially regulated, so we are appealing to the good nature of y'all to help the people in times of need," commissioner Craig Greene said.

On Tuesday, Entergy announced some measures to reduce customer bills including waiving credit card and late fees.