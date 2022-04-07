Prospective juror faces arrest after no-show at trial in LSU basketball star's murder

BATON ROUGE - One of the potential jurors involved in the trial of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims' accused murderer has a warrant out for his arrest after he failed to appear at court Wednesday.

A jury was seated Wednesday in the trial of Dyteon Simpson, who's charged with killing Sims during a street fight back in 2018. However, court documents obtained by WBRZ Thursday show one of the people selected for the jury pool has a warrant for his arrest after he did not show up at the 19th Judicial District Court.

The court order said law enforcement was tasked with taking Will Bolton Jr. into custody and delivering him to Judge William Jorden.

Bolton ultimately was not selected to serve on the jury and the trial proceeded with opening statements Thursday as planned.