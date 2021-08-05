Prosecutors want man held without bond after deadly Sunday crime spree

BATON ROUGE – Aaron Morgan, officially arrested Tuesday, faces charges for a Sunday crime spree that left his grandmother dead, his mother injured and three bystanders at other scenes severely injured from gunshot wounds.

Prosecutors on Wednesday filed court documents to hold Morgan in custody, without bond. As of Wednesday evening, Morgan had not been booked into jail but was still recovering from injuries sustained in a shootout with sheriff's deputies.

A wave of new information has come to light this week in the days following the violence-spree Sunday morning.

Tuesday, WBRZ uncovered deputies discerned Morgan’s grandmother called his mother to complain he was “acting strange.” Morgan’s mother went to the first scene, the grandmother’s house, and found Morgan at the door and blood splattered in places.

Wednesday, though, additional new details were revealed in court filings, indicating at least two neighbors saw the start of the attack and called for help.

Morgan's mother, a sheriff's office employee herself, arrived sometime after the mother's phone call followed by the neighbors' calls and before her colleagues.

Morgan stabbed his mother multiple times in the chest, took her handgun and stole her car, deputies said, when she stumbled on what had happened between her son and the grandmother.

Morgan was living with his grandmother for about a month before he stabbed her to death, deputies said. She was found in Morgan’s bedroom, on her back.

Morgan’s mother, the other victim, was stabbed and found bound around the neck. She survived the attack.

The grandmother was identified as Dianne Gafford. She was about to celebrate her 79th birthday.

Click HERE to read the original WBRZ.com story on the crimes.

In a new account of the crime spree, deputies said Morgan fled from the first scene – where the women were stabbed – in the Wimbledon neighborhood to Ascension Parish and drove back into East Baton Rouge where more chaos ensued.

On Highland Road, Morgan shot three people – a man and two women – when he tried to steal vehicles from the parking lot, according to deputies. Investigators said he later commandeered an unoccupied SUV.

The two women were severely injured. See their story here.

At some point after fleeing the parking lot crime scene, deputies encountered Morgan again and pursued him to a drug store at the corner near Jefferson Highway and Bluebonnet where a citizen attempted to help stop the chase by wrecking into the fleeing vehicle. Morgan shot at the citizen, deputies said, who was injured by shattered glass.

Morgan abandoned the stolen SUV, according to new accounts of the incident from deputies, and jumped a fence of a residential area on Inniswold where he tried to break into an apartment.

Five deputies eventually found him and confronted him. Deputies said Morgan pointed a gun toward them, and deputies fired, hitting him.

Morgan was still in the hospital when deputies filed booking documents for his arrest Tuesday.

He is charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property, battery, carjacking, assault on a peace officer and other charges.