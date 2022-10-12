Prosecutors ready to present case against troopers involved in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest

MONROE - Prosecutors pursuing criminal charges against the state troopers involved in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest plan to present their findings to a grand jury next month.

District Attorney John Belton told WBRZ on Wednesday that a grand jury in Union Parish will hear the case on Nov. 10, 2022. Belton said he expects a decision in the case will take a while.

Read more of WBRZ's coverage on the Ronald Greene case here

Greene was beaten and tased back in 2019 after a high-speed chase through the Monroe area. The violent arrest was captured on body and dash camera video that Louisiana State Police kept from public view for two years, only releasing after it was leaked to the Associated Press.

WBRZ first reported on the case in September 2020, when one of the troopers, Chris Hollingsworth, was placed on administrative leave months later.

A recording later obtained by WBRZ caught Hollingsworth saying he beat the ever living f*** out of" Greene. In 2020, he was sent a termination letter shortly before he died in a single-vehicle crash, which many have speculated was a suicide.

Since the release of the police video, investigators have launched investigations on federal and state levels, and lawmakers formed a special committee seeking answers about the apparent cover-up at Louisiana State Police.