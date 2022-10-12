Prosecutors ready to present case against troopers involved in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest

MONROE - Prosecutors pursuing criminal charges against the state troopers involved in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest plan to present their findings to a grand jury next month.

District Attorney John Belton told WBRZ on Wednesday that a grand jury in Union Parish will hear the case on Nov. 10, 2022. Belton said he expects a decision in the case will take a while.

This is a developing story.