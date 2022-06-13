Latest Weather Blog
Prosecutor handling Ronald Greene case meeting with FBI this week
MONROE - A district attorney handling the state-level prosecution of troopers involved in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest is meeting with federal investigators to get additional material tied to the case.
Union Parish District Attorney John Belton, who plans to run for Louisiana attorney general, said he's meeting with members of the FBI on Wednesday to receive files related to the case.
"On my way here today I got a text message from the FBI agent in charge saying that he would like to meet with me next week to turn over files. I have always said that I would move swiftly once I had all relevant files. And I’m ready to do so,” Belton said at a news conference Monday morning.
Though a federal investigation into Greene's death has been ongoing for months, Belton's office was only recently given the go-ahead by the FBI to conduct its own prosecution concurrently.
