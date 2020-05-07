Pregnant nurse with COVID-19 recovers, goes back to work

BATON ROUGE - Nurses have been describing these last few weeks and foreseeable future as 'different.' A situation that has involved fear of running out of PPE and changing everyday care.

Terra Eubanks, an emergency department nurse at Baton Rouge General Hospital also says things are different. She sees people on their worst days.

"They're coming to an emergency room for a reason, and then you realize they can't have their family with them. That's very different," she said. "Then you start to think, 'well I do need to wear all this PPE and I do need to do this, what's going to happen when I go home tonight?'"

Eubanks was busy worrying about bringing the virus home to her children and her parents when she starting feeling cold-like symptoms. In her nearly 10-year career at BRG, she's never missed work for being sick. It wasn't until her coworker told her that she didn't look like herself that she took a coronavirus test. Her test came back positive, but even then she wasn't thinking about herself.

"My biggest concern was the family that I have, but also because I'm pregnant I was concerned about my baby," she said.

Eubanks has three children ages 5 and under, with another on the way. She says she felt sick for a little more than a week and credits her recovery to the village of people who were praying for her.

She got better and was clear to come back to work Monday. Eubanks is busy at BRG this week helping people during National Nurses Week. A celebratory week she forgot about because she's been so busy.

"I had no idea. I forgot all about it because this is what we do," she said.

One of the hardest things for her during this crisis is the new routine she has when she gets home. It prevents her from immediately embracing her family.

"You work all day and you come home, and they're so excited to see you. I tiptoe around them straight to the shower and my 17-month-old and my 6-month-old can't understand why mommy can't take them right away," she said.

It's a precaution she says is necessary for their health.

Over the last couple of months, people have been donating food and other goodies to health care workers as they work in the coronavirus fight. Eubanks says she's grateful and appreciative of the praise but says she's only doing her job and wouldn't change a thing about what she's doing day in and day out.

"My fellow nurses, thank you so much for what you do," she said. "You guys are amazing."

National Nurses Week goes through May 12.