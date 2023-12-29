52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Prairieville High School announces Athletic Director, Head Football Coach

Friday, December 29 2023 11:25 AM
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - Prairieville High School has announced Michael Schmitt as athletic director and head football coach for the brand-new Hurricanes program.

Schmitt, a Baton Rouge native and graduate of Catholic High School and Northwestern State University, has been coaching for 27 years. He was head coach at Buras High during Hurricane Katrina, before leaving to work as an assistant coach at East Ascension, then went to Live Oak as head coach. Schmitt currently has an overall football record of 81-77.

Schmitt earned a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and Health and a master’s degree in Sports Administration from Northwestern State University.

He starts his tenure Jan. 8, 2024. Prairieville High School opens its doors in Fall 2024.

