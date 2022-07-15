Power fully restored to busy Government Street intersection after early morning crash

BATON ROUGE - For hours on Friday, drivers on Government Street saw traffic lights out and police blocking the street at S Foster Drive.

"I've seen plenty of things, but never a crash like this" Matt Falcon, the executive director at A.C Lewis YMCA, said.

Two electric poles laid in the middle of what's usually a busy street. People living nearby say they heard a loud crash around 2:30 in the morning. Then, the lights went out.

"I talked to our neighbors on the other side of us, and they're out of power. Not sure what they will do, but they are in the same boat," Falcon said.

Police say they didn't get word about the problem until hours later, around 6:00 a.m. Crews with Entergy started restoration efforts immediately after that 9-1-1 call, but whoever or whatever crashed into those poles caused so much damage that it took crews all day to rebuild.

Lines were snapped and so were poles. By noon, new poles were up, and linemen were hanging new wires to get the lights back on. Some places got power back within several hours; others, like the YMCA on S Foster, were forced to stay closed. It was especially tough for them because today would usually be a busy day.

"Our programs are impacted. You have a lot of families, we have a lot of day camp participants, and swim lesson participants, that can't be here today due to that," Falcon said.

Witnesses told us the crash may have been due to street racing. Police say they are still investigating.