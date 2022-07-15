Downed power lines block road, leave Government block without power

BATON ROUGE - Downed power lines closed a busy intersection and left a block of Government Street without power Friday morning.

Pictures show power lines and equipment blocking South Foster Drive just off Government Street. It is currently unconfirmed what caused the downed lines, but witnesses at the scene suspect drag racers crashed into the poles.

The Entergy map shows outages around Baton Rouge Community College and the YMCA on South Foster Drive. The map also shows an estimated repair time of noon on Friday.

WBRZ has reached out to local police and Entergy representatives to bring you the latest.