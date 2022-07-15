78°
Latest Weather Blog
Downed power lines block road, leave Government block without power
BATON ROUGE - Downed power lines closed a busy intersection and left a block of Government Street without power Friday morning.
Pictures show power lines and equipment blocking South Foster Drive just off Government Street. It is currently unconfirmed what caused the downed lines, but witnesses at the scene suspect drag racers crashed into the poles.
The Entergy map shows outages around Baton Rouge Community College and the YMCA on South Foster Drive. The map also shows an estimated repair time of noon on Friday.
Trending News
WBRZ has reached out to local police and Entergy representatives to bring you the latest.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Downed lines and equipment block road, leave Government Street block without power
-
Police continue search for suspect in attempted sexual assault near Perkins Road...
-
Work to widen Ward Creek stalled by slow FEMA application process
-
Ascension Parish leaders discuss boating safety with number of deaths on the...
-
Former State Senator arrested for public intimidation, says he's been pulled over...