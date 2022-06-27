Potential Tropical Cyclone forms off the coast of South America

Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 has formed about 720 miles east of Trinidad. PTC 2 is forecast to become a tropical storm early tomorrow morning, and become the first hurricane of the season by late this week.

This system has been given the “potential tropical cyclone” name because its center is not yet completely organized, but the government of Trinidad and Tobago has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Trinidad, Tobago, and Grenada and its dependencies. If/when this system organizes into a tropical storm, it will pick up the B name on the list, Bonnie.

This system is not forecast to impact any areas along the Gulf Coast. For the full tropical breakdown and the local forecast CLICK HERE.

