Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge hits the century mark on Monday afternoon
At 3:18 p.m. Monday, the temperature sensor at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport clocked in at 100°. This ties the record for the day which was set in 2009. With the humidity factored in, feels-like temperatures climbed even higher. Those values peaked near 110° in the capital city.
Historical records reveal that 100° days are not too common in Baton Rouge. Only 29% of years dating back to 1892 have managed to hit the century mark.
Of all days on record, only 146 recorded triple-digit heat, and 32 of those were in 2023. Before that, the capital city had not hit 100° since 2015.
