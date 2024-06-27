Landspout tornado hits National Weather Service office in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES - A landspout tornado hit the National Weather Service building in Lake Charles Thursday night.

According to the National Weather Service, the quickly-forming land spout hit from 6:26 p.m. and 6:27 p.m. The NWS said it picked up outside equipment and slung it across the parking lot and across the road to the airport.

There was minor damage to employees' vehicles, but no other damage or injuries.

Landspouts are a type of tornado which are not attached to a rotating thunderstorm, otherwise known as a supercell. They cannot be detected on radar for this reason, and typically go unwarned unless spotted.

These form when a thunderstorm moves over a boundary of sort, such as an outflow boundary or sea breeze. Pockets of spin found along these boundaries then get stretched upward by the storm, forming the landspout tornado.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.