Pot left on a stove ruled cause of fire that burned down Tiger Plaza apartments Tuesday evening

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials said a pot that was left on a stove was the cause of a fire that burned down an apartment complex Tuesday night.

The fire started around 6 p.m. at the Tiger Plaza Apartments on Alvin Dark Avenue.

Fire officials said two apartment buildings were involved and they are both a total loss. Sixteen units were destroyed and eight people have been displaced, including four children.

Keandra Price was inside of her apartment with her two children when it went up in flames. She was able to bring her children to safety, but now will have to find a new home just days before the Christmas holiday.

"I can’t get them nothing for Christmas. I gotta work on getting somewhere to live. That’s more important than a Christmas gift," said Price.

No injuries were reported.

WBRZ has reported on the Tiger Plaza complex previously. In 2021, the Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the complex more than 400 times. District Attorney Hillar Moore said serious changes needed to be made for the apartments to come off of his radar for condemnation.