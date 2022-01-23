29°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Port Allen's Collin Holloway scores career-high 25 points against No. 11 Villanova

5 hours 35 minutes 33 seconds ago Saturday, January 22 2022 Jan 22, 2022 January 22, 2022 6:35 PM January 22, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

Collin Holloway led Georgetown (6-10, 0-5) with a career-high 25 points in the Hoyas' 85-74 loss to No. 11 Villanova Saturday afternoon. 

Georgetown has lost six straight and now starts Big East play with five straight losses for the first time in program history.

The Port Allen native shot 90% from the field, missing just one shot for his second 20-point game of the season.  The Hoyas play at No. 25 UConn on Tuesday night. The Huskies swept Georgetown last season.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days