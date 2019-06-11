84°
Popular Northshore eatery heavily damaged by fire
MANDEVILLE - A local favorite in St. Tammany Parish was severely damaged Tuesday after a fire broke out.
The quirky eatery, Liz's Where Y'at Diner, sustained heavy damage. Reports suggest the fire started in a storage area where dry goods are kept and spread to the attic.
Video shared on Facebook shows the building engulfed in flames.
It's unclear if anyone was injured.
