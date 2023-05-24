Ponchatoula man shoots three of his siblings; 2 people arrested

PONCHATOULA - A man and a woman were arrested on Tuesday after a mid-day shooting injured three people.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Casey Hallford and 19-year-old Armani Williams were arrested for a shooting that happened in the Toula Oaks Trailer Park along South Range Road.

Deputies said Hallford was in a verbal argument with his siblings when he went to his bedroom, grabbed a gun and shot one of them. The other two ran and Hallford tracked them down, shot each of them and then ran.

Deputies said Hallford ran into the woods with Williams, where the pair were caught a short time later by K9 units.

Two of Hallford's siblings have been treated by medical professionals and released. One remains in a hospital in critical condition.

Hallford was arrested for three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of illegal use of a weapon. Williams was arrested for three counts of principle to first-degree murder.