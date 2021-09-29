Mother of dead 2-year-old taken away in handcuffs; police to discuss latest on Nevaeh Allen case at 4 p.m.

BATON ROUGE - The mother of a 2-year-old who was found dead over the weekend was seen in handcuffs just an hour before police are scheduled to discuss new developments in the case.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it will hold a news briefing 4 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the case of Nevaeh Allen, who was found dead in Mississippi after vanishing from a Baton Rouge apartment last week.

Just an hour before that news conference was set to begin, officers at a State Police facility were seen placing the girl's mother, Lanaya Cardwell, in the back of a police unit in handcuffs. Police would not say at the time what charges she is facing.

The toddler was found dead in Mississippi on Sunday, two days after she was reported missing at an apartment complex on La Belle Avenue in Baton Rouge. The girl had been left in the care of her mother's live-in boyfriend, Philip Gardner, who has since been charged in her disappearance.

Gardner, who was described by police and the girl's mother as the child's stepfather, initially told investigators that Nevaeh disappeared after he fell asleep Friday afternoon, kicking off a days-long search for the child involving State Police and the FBI.

Gardner later changed his story, telling investigators he founded the girl unresponsive and then dumped her body in a remote area of Mississippi. He currently faces charges of obstruction of justice and unlawful disposal of remains.

The coroner's office on Monday determined the toddler's death to be a homicide.

Police have said more charges are possible pending the investigation.