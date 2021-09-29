73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mother of dead 2-year-old taken away in handcuffs; police to discuss latest on Nevaeh Allen case at 4 p.m.

1 hour 16 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, September 29 2021 Sep 29, 2021 September 29, 2021 2:31 PM September 29, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - The mother of a 2-year-old who was found dead over the weekend was seen in handcuffs just an hour before police are scheduled to discuss new developments in the case.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it will hold a news briefing 4 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the case of Nevaeh Allen, who was found dead in Mississippi after vanishing from a Baton Rouge apartment last week.

Just an hour before that news conference was set to begin, officers at a State Police facility were seen placing the girl's mother, Lanaya Cardwell, in the back of a police unit in handcuffs. Police would not say at the time what charges she is facing. 

Watch the 4 o'clock news briefing live on Channel 2 and on WBRZ+ 

The toddler was found dead in Mississippi on Sunday, two days after she was reported missing at an apartment complex on La Belle Avenue in Baton Rouge. The girl had been left in the care of her mother's live-in boyfriend, Philip Gardner, who has since been charged in her disappearance. 

Gardner, who was described by police and the girl's mother as the child's stepfather, initially told investigators that Nevaeh disappeared after he fell asleep Friday afternoon, kicking off a days-long search for the child involving State Police and the FBI.

Gardner later changed his story, telling investigators he founded the girl unresponsive and then dumped her body in a remote area of Mississippi. He currently faces charges of obstruction of justice and unlawful disposal of remains. 

Trending News

The coroner's office on Monday determined the toddler's death to be a homicide.

Police have said more charges are possible pending the investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days