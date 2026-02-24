Roseland Montessori student brought gun to school, school board says

ROSELAND — A Roseland Montessori School student brought a gun to school, according to school board officials.

A Tangipahoa Parish School System spokesperson said the student was found to have a firearm on school grounds on Monday. Law enforcement arrived, secured the weapon and removed the student from campus.

The school system said the student will face disciplinary action in accordance with school board policy and state law.

"We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and will be implementing new safety procedures to ensure a safe learning environment for our students and staff," the school system said in a statement.