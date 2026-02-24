Man accused of shooting at Port Allen Walmart apprehended in Mississippi, to be extradited to WBR

PORT ALLEN — A suspect is in custody following a shooting outside Walmart in Port Allen, West Baton Rouge Parish deputies said.

According to deputies, 29-year-old Caleb Harris was arrested in Lamar County, Mississippi, following the Monday night shooting in Port Allen along La. 1.

Deputies responded to the 10 p.m. shooting and found one person injured. That person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday morning, deputies said that the victim and Harris knew each other and that the shooting stemmed from a dispute involving a woman, who was also present. She was shot at but not hit, deputies added.

Harris left the scene after the shooting and was found in Lamar County, where he was booked on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, as well as aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of weapons.

Harris is awaiting extradition to West Baton Rouge Parish.