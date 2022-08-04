Police: Teenage girl raped in Mall of Louisiana parking lot after meeting man through Snapchat

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - A 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday, months after he allegedly forced himself onto an underage girl in the Mall of Louisiana parking lot.

According to the arrest report, the 16-year-old met Kwan Allen, who lives in Houma, through a mutual friend over Snapchat and spent roughly a month speaking to him before agreeing to meet him in the mall parking lot May 25. The girl told police that Allen had lied about his age and claimed to be 18 years old.

The girl told Baton Rouge Police she was with her 8-year-old sister when Allen pulled up alongside her car in the parking lot. She said Allen initially got into her car, but he eventually talked her into getting in his car.

Once inside his car, the victim said Allen repeatedly stuck his hand between her legs and pushed them apart. After several minutes, Allen allegedly climbed over the center console and pinned the girl down in the passenger seat.

The teen told police that she asked Allen to stop, but she could do nothing to stop the rape because he was "much bigger" than her. After a few minutes, she said Allen got back in his seat, and she got back into her car and drove off.

Police also spoke to the girl's younger sister, who was in the back seat of the victim's car. The 8-year-old told investigators her sibling was visibly "sad" and "upset" when she got back into her car.

The girl contacted police once she got home, and a sexual assault kit was performed at a pediatric hospital in Baton Rouge.

An arrest warrant was filed June 2, a day after she spoke with Baton Rouge police officers. Jail records said Allen was booked Wednesday, Aug. 3 on charges of sexual battery and second-degree rape.

Allen's booking photo was not immediately available.