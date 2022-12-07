83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police swarm levee near downtown Baton Rouge after person reportedly vanished in Mississippi River

1 hour 59 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, December 07 2022 Dec 7, 2022 December 07, 2022 12:11 PM December 07, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Several law enforcement officials rushed to the levee along downtown Baton Rouge after getting reports that a person disappeared in the Mississippi River.

Witnesses said that person went into the water late Wednesday morning in the area of North Street and River Road. Several police officers were seen searching along the water's edge just before noon.

No other details on the situation were immediately available. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days