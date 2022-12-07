83°
Latest Weather Blog
Police swarm levee near downtown Baton Rouge after person reportedly vanished in Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE - Several law enforcement officials rushed to the levee along downtown Baton Rouge after getting reports that a person disappeared in the Mississippi River.
Witnesses said that person went into the water late Wednesday morning in the area of North Street and River Road. Several police officers were seen searching along the water's edge just before noon.
.@USCGHeartland arriving to assist in the recovery of the body of a man who, witnesses say, deliberately went for a swim in the MS river. pic.twitter.com/MTH0V3uBgI— Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) December 7, 2022
No other details on the situation were immediately available.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three members of Southern University's Human Jukebox killed in crash overnight
-
Christmas sponsors still needed to help more than 100 families in need
-
Convicted murderer set free amid confusion surrounding his sentencing, last seen in...
-
USS KIDD Veterans Museum commemorates 81st anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor
-
Convicted murderer set free amid confusion surrounding his sentencing, last seen in...