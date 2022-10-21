Police seeking new info in unsolved Baton Rouge murder

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for new leads in a killing that happened outside a grocery store more than eight months ago.

The victim, 41-year-old Jacoby Queen, was found shot Feb. 16 in front of Ancona's Stop & Save on North Street. Police said he was lying on the ground near the front entrance.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. that day.

As of late October, the Baton Rouge Police Department said it has not been able to capture Queen's killer.

Anyone with information on the case should contact police at (225)344-7867.