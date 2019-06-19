87°
Police: Runaway Abbeville teen possibly in Baton Rouge
ABBEVILLE - Police with the Abbeville Police Department are looking for a runaway teen.
Authorities say 16-year-old Kyasiah Nickerson is possibly in the Baton Rouge area, according to KATC. Nickerson of Abbeville has "habitually runaway from home" and now her family is attempting to locate her.
She has been entered into the N.C.I.C. database as an endangered runaway, according to police.
Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Abbeville Police Department at (337) 893-2511 or their local law enforcement officials.
