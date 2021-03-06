67°
Police responding to a reported shooting on Gus Young
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are responding to a reported shooting on the 4500 block of Gus Young Avenue.
Police tells WBRZ that a male victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
We'll keep you updated once more information becomes available.
