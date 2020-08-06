81°
Police respond to fatal crash involving motorcycle on I-10 W near Bluebonnet

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person has been killed in a Thursday morning traffic incident on I-10 West near the Bluebonnet Boulevard exit.

The deadly wreck occurred shortly before 7 a.m. and after that time, the service road on I-10 West between Siegen Lane and Bluebonnet Blvd was temporarily closed to allow police and emergency personnel to respond to the incident.

The service road was reopened around 8:20 a.m.

Louisiana State Police have yet to reveal the circumstances surrounding the crash, the identity of the deceased person, and whether or not others were injured. 

This is a developing story and WBRZ will update this article as authorities continue to respond to the tragic incident. 

