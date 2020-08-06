Police respond to fatal crash involving motorcycle on I-10 W near Bluebonnet

BATON ROUGE - One person has been killed in a Thursday morning traffic incident on I-10 West near the Bluebonnet Boulevard exit.

The deadly wreck occurred shortly before 7 a.m. and after that time, the service road on I-10 West between Siegen Lane and Bluebonnet Blvd was temporarily closed to allow police and emergency personnel to respond to the incident.

The service road was reopened around 8:20 a.m.

FATAL CRASH UPDATE: All lanes are open on the service road on I-10 West between Siegen Lane and Bluebonnet Blvd. Congestion is minimal. pic.twitter.com/05Rf85muf8 — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) August 6, 2020

TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal motorcycle crash closes part of access road to I-10 West near Mall of LA. pic.twitter.com/qrC5uqehLD — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) August 6, 2020

Louisiana State Police have yet to reveal the circumstances surrounding the crash, the identity of the deceased person, and whether or not others were injured.

This is a developing story and WBRZ will update this article as authorities continue to respond to the tragic incident.