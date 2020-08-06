Latest Weather Blog
Police respond to fatal crash involving motorcycle on I-10 W near Bluebonnet
BATON ROUGE - One person has been killed in a Thursday morning traffic incident on I-10 West near the Bluebonnet Boulevard exit.
The deadly wreck occurred shortly before 7 a.m. and after that time, the service road on I-10 West between Siegen Lane and Bluebonnet Blvd was temporarily closed to allow police and emergency personnel to respond to the incident.
The service road was reopened around 8:20 a.m.
FATAL CRASH UPDATE: All lanes are open on the service road on I-10 West between Siegen Lane and Bluebonnet Blvd. Congestion is minimal. pic.twitter.com/05Rf85muf8— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) August 6, 2020
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal motorcycle crash closes part of access road to I-10 West near Mall of LA. pic.twitter.com/qrC5uqehLD— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) August 6, 2020
Louisiana State Police have yet to reveal the circumstances surrounding the crash, the identity of the deceased person, and whether or not others were injured.
This is a developing story and WBRZ will update this article as authorities continue to respond to the tragic incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Central Community Schools welcomes limited number of students to first day of...
-
Victim of deadly shooting on Sherwood Street Identified
-
Coaches react to LHSAA 's plan for October football
-
Central schools prepare for Thursday reopening
-
Neighbors tired of listening to business noise, demand action be taken