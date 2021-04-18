Police name suspect in Texas active shooter case, ask residents to stay alert

Photo: Austin Police Department

AUSTIN, Tx. - Police are still searching for 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, the suspect in an active shooting situation that left three people dead on Sunday.

Two women and a man were found shot to death outside of an apartment building at Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway, according to authorities. Police say the shooting was most likely a domestic crime.

Authorities said officers found and brought a child involved with the situation into custody. The child's connection to the case is still unknown.

Police are warning residents to shelter in place, as the situation is still ongoing.

The FBI is helping with the investigation.