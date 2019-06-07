Police make arrest in Baton Rouge rapper's 2017 murder

BATON ROUGE - Police have made an arrest in the 2017 murder that killed a 22-year-old Baton Rouge rapper.

According to BRPD, the shooting occurred on September 10, 2017 around 1:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Dallas Drive.

The victim, Garrett Burton of Baton Rouge, was located in a parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Burton, also known as Da Real Gee Money, died at the scene.

On Friday, June 7, 2019 police arrested 24-year-old Deandre Demarcus Fields for the 2017 shooting. He was booked into the parish jail Friday on one count of second-degree murder.

Deandre Demarcus Fields