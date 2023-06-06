Police make arrest after video surfaces showing child smoking marijuana

BATON ROUGE - Police have made an arrest after video was posted to social media of a child smoking marijuana, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD announced Tuesday that officers arrested John Hall for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile after the video was posted online in recent weeks. In that video, Hall is seen handing the marijuana cigarette to the boy — who was 5 years old at the time — as he sat in the front passenger seat of a car.

Police said the child was his ex-girlfriend's grandson. The boy was also involved in an accidental shooting that left him and another child hurt. That shooting led to the arrest of his mom, 26-year-old Desiree Felder, last month.

Hall was taken to jail late Tuesday morning.