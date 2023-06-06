82°
Latest Weather Blog
Police make arrest after video surfaces showing child smoking marijuana
BATON ROUGE - Police have made an arrest after video was posted to social media of a child smoking marijuana, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
BRPD announced Tuesday that officers arrested John Hall for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile after the video was posted online in recent weeks. In that video, Hall is seen handing the marijuana cigarette to the boy — who was 5 years old at the time — as he sat in the front passenger seat of a car.
Police said the child was his ex-girlfriend's grandson. The boy was also involved in an accidental shooting that left him and another child hurt. That shooting led to the arrest of his mom, 26-year-old Desiree Felder, last month.
Hall was taken to jail late Tuesday morning.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EMS, non-profit encourage education in life-saving skills during National CPR and AED...
-
Lawmakers taking action to protect state's seafood industry
-
Crane on Dalrymple Drive will be used to construct new bridge over...
-
LSU blasts 4 homers in 13-7 win over Oregon State to advance...
-
Early childhood education advocates worry about loss of funding with proposed budget
Sports Video
-
LSU blasts 4 homers in 13-7 win over Oregon State to advance...
-
LSU baseball prepares for NCAA Regional play
-
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as...
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season