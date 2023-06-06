82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police make arrest after video surfaces showing child smoking marijuana

1 hour 4 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, June 06 2023 Jun 6, 2023 June 06, 2023 10:59 AM June 06, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police have made an arrest after video was posted to social media of a child smoking marijuana, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD announced Tuesday that officers arrested John Hall for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile after the video was posted online in recent weeks. In that video, Hall is seen handing the marijuana cigarette to the boy — who was 5 years old at the time — as he sat in the front passenger seat of a car.

Police said the child was his ex-girlfriend's grandson. The boy was also involved in an accidental shooting that left him and another child hurt. That shooting led to the arrest of his mom, 26-year-old Desiree Felder, last month.

Hall was taken to jail late Tuesday morning.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days