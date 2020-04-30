Police looking for suspect who sexually assaulted children, ages 4 & 12, in Baton Rouge home

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge Police are searching for a male who sexually assaulted a 4-year-old and a 12-year-old in a Baton Rouge home this week.

Police said the assault took place at a home on Cadillac Street. The children's siblings reported the assault to their parents who notified police.

Right now the children are cooperating, according to Baton Rouge Police spokesman L'Jean McKneely. McKneely said the kids provided detectives with a nickname of the suspect, and police are now following those leads. Police declined to release further details about the suspect.

Brittany Hunt is the Justice Systems coordinator for the Louisiana Foundation Against Sexual Assault.

"For juvenile survivors of sexual assaults, therapy is a vital step in getting them to a more healthy place," Hunt said. "We will work with them in an age-appropriate and trauma-informed way to talk about what they experienced and discuss healthy coping mechanisms."

Sources at a juvenile court said after the stay-at-home order was issued, crime went down. On some weeks, there were zero arrests. However, that was short-lived, and things are getting back to normal over the past couple of weeks.

"Unfortunately, sexual assault is very common, especially for children," Hunt said. "People don't talk about it enough, and it is really important that with the right services and response a child can heal from this. That's not something they are doomed to have, all of these negative outcomes. Children are extremely resilient, and if they get the right response from, not only a therapist, but family and those around them they can heal from this."

The Children's Advocacy Center in Baton Rouge are the first responders on the front lines for children in trouble. Toni Bankston with the Children's Advocacy Center said right now with kids being out of school, more supervision is needed on juveniles. Sometimes sex crimes are first reported at school, and right now children may not have that outlet.

If you or someone you know has been affected, there are free resources to seek help.

1. Baton Rouge Children's Advocacy Center – They provide Trauma-informed, and child-focused services in the aftermath of abuse and violent crime.

626 East BLVD.

(225) 343-1984

2. STAR- (Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response) Provide supportive services to survivors to reduce their experience of trauma.

(855) – 435-STAR

Capital Area Branch

5615 Corporate BLVD, Suite 200

(225) 615-7093

3. Capital Area Human Services – Crisis Intervention Center

1-(800) 272-8367



