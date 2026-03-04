PVC manufacturer Shintech to invest $3.4 billion to upgrade existing Iberville Parish facility

PLAQUEMINE — PVC manufacturer Shintech is investing $3.4 billion to upgrade its existing Iberville Parish facility.

The investment will see the creation of 163 direct new jobs, as well as the creation of 655 indirect new jobs during the construction of the multiphase project, the first of which, Louisiana Economic Development officials said Wednesday, would be finished in 2030.

The expansion will introduce advanced, lower-emissions manufacturing technology, strengthening the state's role in global PVC production, LED officials added. The project will see the construction of a second ethylene unit and a fourth chlor-alkali and vinyl chloride monomer unit at the Plaquemine plant.

“Shintech’s twenty-one years of investment in Iberville Parish has created economic development in our communities through direct company and contract jobs, which support local businesses. This new project will strengthen our competitive position by deploying best-in-class technologies and continue to drive local investment for many years to come," Shintech President Yasuhiko Saitoh said.

The company began operations in Louisiana in 2000.

“We’re delighted to celebrate this expansion alongside our partners in Iberville Parish," Iberville Parish President Chris Daigle said. "This is Shintech’s fourth major announcement in the Capital Region since 2015, demonstrating the strength of our regional economy, infrastructure and workforce.”